Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox revisits his troubled past

Warren Fox returns to the children's home where he grew up in care. What answers is he hoping to find?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) travels back to the children’s home where he grew up in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Warren was shocked to learn some painful truths from Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) who spent time at the same children’s home.

Warren wants answers after Felix claimed he was regularly beaten up by a care worker called Cormac, who Warren idolised.

When Warren comes face to face with Cormac he confronts him with Felix’s claims but Cormac is defensive and tells Warren it’s all lies. But is Cormac just covering up what really went on and is it true that he abused Felix as a child?

Elsewhere Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is super-excited when Felix reveals that he’s managed to book a beautiful wedding venue for Scott’s wedding to Felix’s son Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams).

However, while Scott is over the moon, Mitchell is worried that his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) won’t be there. Can the boys find a way to get Walter along and trick him into coming?

Plus Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is worried about her appearance and says she wants to look more like a vicar’s wife.

Meanwhile Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) asks Cindy (Stephanie Waring) to look after her daughter Ella as she feels it’s no longer wise to rely on her other half Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who is battling depression.

Darren is hurt when he finds out what’s happened and decides to tell his therapist, revealing how it’s upsetting him that everyone has started to treat him differently. Will his therapy session provide the help and reassurance he needs?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.