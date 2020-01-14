Hollyoaks spoilers: Wedding Day! Will Jesse Donovan and Courtney Campbell’s nuptials go to plan?

Jesse Donovan and Courtney Campbell get ready to tie the knot. Will their Big Day go without a hitch or is disaster waiting in the wings?

After much excited planning it’s finally time for Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) to tie the knot in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jesse can’t wait to become Courtney’s husband although his thoughts turn to his dead sibling Adam when his other brother Liam presents him with Adam’s cufflinks on the morning of his wedding.

An emotional Jesse tells Liam he doesn’t want to bury another sibling and makes Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) and his older sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) promise that from now on there won’t be any more secrets and lies in their family.

Elsewhere James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has written a letter to Romeo (Owen Warner) and Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw), as he gets ready to go the police and confess to shooting Mercedes McQueen.

However an alarmed Grace (Tamara Wall) convinces him to stay quiet and the two of them later make a pact to NEVER mention Mercedes’ shooting again. However someone has overheard EVERY WORD of their conversation and is reeling to realise they were behind the gun attack that nearly killed Mercedes. Who has heard them? And what are they going to do about it?

Back at the church, Jesse promises to surround Courtney and her daughter Iona with love and to never let darkness into their lives, but is it only a matter of time before disaster strikes the Donovan family again?

Plus Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) arrange another date but Scott’s ex, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is left feeling sad when he spots them kissing.

