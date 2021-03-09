Mandy Richardson gets ready to marry Darren Osborne but is her HUGE secret about to shatter everything?

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is a bundle of nerves in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The Big Day has arrived for Mandy to tie the knot with Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) but Mandy’s dream of a happily ever after depends on whether she can keep her daughter, Ella’s (Erin Palmer) killer secret under wraps.

Schoolgirl Ella accidentally stabbed drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) to death during a vicious struggle but it was Nancy Osborne’s son, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who was found guilty of the killer crime.

Mandy knows the truth but has been keeping quiet to protect Ella and has let Charlie take the blame.

Meanwhile Charlie’s mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox) is faced with a huge ultimatum.

Elsewhere, recovering drug addict, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is still determined to take down county lines boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), and Ollie’s friend and ex, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) unknowingly gives Ollie an idea to gain back Victor’s trust and gain undercover access.

Plus, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) desperately tries to help his girlfriend Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) with her stage fright, but performer and singer Lib thinks her recent mental health battles have made her lose her sparkle.

Can Damon help re-ignite her confidence?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.