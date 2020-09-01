Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! It’s time for Mitchell and Scott to get hitched!

Mitchell and Scott's Big Day has arrived but what disaster is about to unfold?

The big day for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) has arrived on Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but disaster is looming.

The guests arrive at the grand wedding venue and the two grooms are assigned their room, number 13.

Back in the village, men of the cloth Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) have a heart to heart and Joel tries to convince Walter, who completely disapproves of his grandson’s wedding to another man, to attend the ceremony.

It seems like Joel’s words worked because just as Scott and Mitchell are about to walk down the aisle Walter shows up!

However one of the Mitchell’s triplet siblings sees red and is furious that Mitchell will be getting his happy ending after all now that Walter is here.

Later, as the partying gets underway, Mitchell discovers that his triplet sibling Toby tried to sabotage the wedding and there is a HUGE bust up.

A worn down Mitchell goes for a quick lie-down in Room 13 but one of the triplets sneaks into the room – is it Toby or Celeste? And what exactly are they planning to do?

Elsewhere two-timing Felix Westwood is torn between Martine Deveraux (Kelle Ryan) and Martine’s young niece Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji). Grace Black, who knows about his love cheating, advises him to go for the least complicated option. Who will Felix choose?

