Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! It’s time for Mitchell and Scott to get hitched!

Mitchell and Scott's Big Day has arrived but what disaster is about to unfold?

The big day for Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) has arrived on Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) but disaster is looming.

Diane, Damon and Mercedes at Scott and Mitchell's wedding

Damon Kinsella, Mercedes McQueen and Diane Hutchinson are all at the wedding

The guests arrive at the grand wedding venue and the two grooms are assigned their room, number 13.

Scott and Mitchell on their wedding day in Hollyoaks

Back in the village, men of the cloth Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) have a heart to heart and Joel tries to convince Walter, who completely disapproves of his grandson’s wedding to another man, to attend the ceremony.

Walter on Scott and Mitchell's wedding day

Walter Deveraux has a change of heart and turns up at the wedding at the very last minute

Walter turns up at Scott and Mitchell's wedding

It seems like Joel’s words worked because just as Scott and Mitchell are about to walk down the aisle Walter shows up!

Scott and Mitchell on their wedding da

Mitchell and Scott are surprised to see Walter

However one of the Mitchell’s triplet siblings sees red and is furious that Mitchell will be getting his happy ending after all now that Walter is here.

Toby and Celeste and Scott and Mitchell's wedding day

Celeste and Toby at their triplet sibling’s wedding. Toby is simmering when Walter arrives

Later, as the partying gets underway, Mitchell discovers that his triplet sibling Toby tried to sabotage the wedding and there is a HUGE bust up.

Mitchell with Celeste and Toby

Mitchell is shocked as his brother Toby lays into him

Toby Faroe is angry at Mitchell's wedding

Toby has been plotting revenge on his triplet Mitchell

A worn down Mitchell goes for a quick lie-down in Room 13 but one of the triplets sneaks into the room – is it Toby or Celeste? And what exactly are they planning to do?

Felix Westwood

Love cheat Felix is carrying on with both Martine and her niece Lisa

Elsewhere two-timing Felix Westwood is torn between Martine Deveraux (Kelle Ryan) and Martine’s young niece Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji). Grace Black, who knows about his love cheating, advises him to go for the least complicated option. Who will Felix choose?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

 

 

