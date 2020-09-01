Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Wedding hell? Trouble is brewing for Mitchell Deveraux

What disaster awaits as Mitchell Deveraux gets ready to marry Scott Drinkwell?

There is serious trouble brewing for Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) as Hollyoaks returns with brand new episodes this week on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) refuses to accept that Mitchell will be marrying a man after Mitchell’s sibling Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) revealed the wedding plans to him.

Walter is soon locking horns with Mitchell’s fiancé Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) leaving a worried Mitchell to get cold feet about the whole ceremony.

Toby is revelling in the trouble he’s whipping up but his sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) would rather play happy families as she helps Mitchell make amends with Scott.

But triplet Toby is furious when he sees Celeste has gone soft and has jeopardised their revenge plan.

Meanwhile Mitchell’s mum, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) is blissfully unaware that Felix (Richard Blackwood) is two-timing her with her very own niece Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji). However when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) discovers what he’s up to she warns Felix that his secrets and lies are going to blow up in his face.

Elsewhere Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is mortified when her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) who is being secretly drugged with testosterone by his evil father Edward (Joe McGann) has another public outburst.

Diane bans Tony from coming to Mitchell and Scott’s wedding and scheming Edward can hardly contain his delight as he puts another nail in the coffin of Tony and Diane’s marriage.

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

