Hollyoaks spoilers: What SECRET is Cleo McQueen hiding? 

Cleo McQueen has been acting strangely. Will she reveal what's been troubling her?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is hiding something and her boyfriend Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) wants to know what in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Cleo received a call from a mystery person that left her rattled.

Tonight, when Cleo begins acting very strangely, Toby becomes increasingly worried about her.

His sister Celeste (Andre Ali) offers to do some digging to see if she can get to the bottom of what’s troubling Cleo.

Cleo eventually opens up to Celeste, and after their talk, she decides to tell Toby the truth.

But will volatile Toby be able to keep his cool when he hears what she has to say?

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare).

Her family is determined to find out who the mystery troll is who’s been making Mercedes McQueen’s (Jennifer Metcalfe) life hell and driving a wedge between Mercedes and her husband Sylver (David Tag).

Is Cher about to be exposed as the guilty culprit?

Plus, there’s a new competitor for Dee Valley Business Woman Of The Year when Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) throws her hat into the ring.

Ruthless Cindy gives fellow competitor, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) a piece of her mind as she goes all out to rival her campaign.

Plus, ruthless businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) gives his associate Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) a shocking ultimatum.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.