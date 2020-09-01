There is concern when Mitchell Deveraux goes missing on his wedding day. What has happened to the groom?

It has all kicked off since Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) tied the knot with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams). In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Mitchell is nowhere to be seen!

Yesterday Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) was seen turning up for the wedding just as Scott and Mitchell walked down the aisle leaving jealous Toby (Bobby Gordon) fuming that his plans to sabotage the wedding had come to nothing.

When Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) announces the first dance, Scott is suddenly left wondering where his new husband has got to.

Then, a sudden power cut plunges everything into chaos. Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) encourages everyone back to The Dog to carry on the party but where is Mitchell and what exactly has happened to him?

Meanwhile one of the triplets is horrified that there has been a disastrous mix up. As Damon goes off in search of Mitchell, one of the triplets frantically tries to cover up what’s happened and cover their tracks!

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm