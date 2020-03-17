Hollyoaks spoilers: Who DIES? Liam Donovan hosts his twisted revenge plot

A manic Liam Donovan lures his victims to The Dog and tells them he's prepared a Devil's Dinner party they are never going to forget. Who is Liam planning to kill?

A manic Liam Donovan has made plans to get revenge on everyone who has betrayed him or let him down and tonight’s the night in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Liam has gathered lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and his sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall) in The Dog where he promptly locks them all in and tells them that no-one is leaving.

As the worried four take a seat at the special ‘Devil’s Dinner Party’ that Liam has prepared, they start to worry where Sylver (David Tag) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) are. Liam gives James and Grace three minutes to try and find them.

Grace and James return from their search with a parcel but Mercedes is horrified when Liam tells her that it was Grace and James who shot her and they were the ones responsible for almost killing her!

Grace and James try to explain themselves to Mercedes but Liam has more tricks up his sleeve and promises to let everyone live if Mercedes does the one thing he asks: Kill Grace! What will Mercedes do?

As the drama escalates and Liam continues with his twisted revenge plot, there are attempts to escape but Liam has gone too far and there’s no turning back. As the alarm is raised and armed police surround The Dog, one person is left begging for their life but who is it?

Who is going to die and who is going to survive the terrifying ordeal?

Plus Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is surprised when his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant), who has been unable to accept Mitchell is gay, turns up to see him. Is Walter ready to apologise for his recent behaviour and can the two of them make amends?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4