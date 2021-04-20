Hollyoaks spoilers: Who does Sid Sumner have a secret crush on?

Hollyoaks spoilers - Sid Sumner seems to have taken a shine to someone. But who is it?

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) seems to have developed feelings for someone close to home in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It looks as if Sid has a crush on his Hollyoaks High teacher Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan).

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is immediately suspicious when she catches musical Sid writing a song for a mystery brunette woman. Is the song secretly about Courtney?

Elsewhere, the McQueen family is in crisis following a shock event which took place the previous day.

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is sad when the family turn on her after they discover she has been posting their private family affairs on social media.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is sick of all the trolling and writes a comment on one of her posts, trying to make the trolls stop. However her actions only make things worse!

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is feeling down after not being invited to a gathering that the friends of her late fiancé, Kyle Canning (Adam Rickitt) have organised to honour his birthday.

Kyle passed away last year after taking his own life, leaving Nancy distraught and feeling guilty that she didn’t realise how bad things had got for him.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) tries to reassure Nancy that she was the best thing that ever happened to Kyle.

Darren is speaking from the heart and adds that he knows that for sure because Nancy was also the best thing that ever happened to him too.

