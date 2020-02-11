Brooke Hathaway has always planned to give her newborn baby up for adoption but is she about to have second thoughts?

Teenager Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) has always planned to give her baby up for adoption but will she go through with it? Schoolgirl Brooke, who gave birth to a baby boy in yesterday’s episode, has always been certain that her baby will be better off with adoptive parents. In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) will she stick to her plan or will she have a change of heart?

The baby’s father, Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is desperate to keep his little son and was previously seen convincing his father Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) to help support him.

However he knows that he must also respect Brooke’s decision. Are the young couple about to say goodbye to their newborn? And if so, how will they handle the upsetting situation?

Meanwhile Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) also has babies on his mind. His other half Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) recently suffered a miscarriage not long after she’d been stabbed in the school playground of Hollyoaks High. Kyle has told Nancy he’d really like them to try for another baby but are the couple on the same page?

Later on Kyle heads off to buy more drugs from local dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) but Nancy is fuming to discover he’s been smoking weed again and thinks this only goes to show that he’s unable to behave responsibly.

Kyle doesn’t seem too fazed by Nancy’s reaction and continues to take more drugs. Is he on a slippery slope of self-destruction?

Elsewhere James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is surprised when his mum Marnie suggests changing Romeo (Owen Warner) and Juliet’s (Niamh Blacksaw) surname to Nightingale. Will he be on board with the idea?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4