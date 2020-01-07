Hollyoaks spoilers: Will James Nightingale confess all?

James Nightingale is racked with guilt for shooting Mercedes. Will he go the police and confess all or will he decide to stay quiet?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is in turmoil in Hollyoaks after learning that it was Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) who killed his lover, Harry Thompson and NOT Mercedes McQueen as he had previously thought.

A vengeful James was convinced that Mercedes was his boyfriend’s murderer which is why he SHOT Mercedes.

The McQueen mum was left fighting for her life but eventually pulled through and was seen coming out of a coma. After learning the terrible truth, James is horrified by his actions and racked with guilt.

In tonight’s episode at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) James breaks down in front of his mum Marnie (Lysette Anthony) and tells her that he’s hurt an innocent woman. However Marnie is shocked when he tells her that he’s going to the police to confess!

Meanwhile Jordan Price (Connor Calland), Sid Sumner’s cousin was seen giving Sid money for a romantic night away with his girlfriend Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw). Tonight Jordan enjoys winding Sid up about Juliet and it’s clear he holds a lot of power over vulnerable teenager Sid.

Plus Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) and Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) are hoping they’ve got everything ready for their wedding which is in less than 24 hours!

They count down to midnight and celebrate the start of their wedding day but Jesse tells fiancée Courtney she needs to leave as it’s bad luck to see eachother before the ceremony! Are these two headed for a blissful wedding and will their Big Day go without a hitch? Or is trouble looming?

