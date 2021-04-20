Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Marnie Nightingale win Businesswoman of the Year?

Hollyoaks spoilers - Marnie Nightingale thinks she's on to a winner. Plus Diane's mental health takes another turn for the worse...

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) thinks she’s going to ace the competition in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Confident cafe owner, Marnie thinks she has the Businesswoman Of The Year competition in the bag.

However she faces rivalry from Grand Bazaar entrepreneur, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and also Dog landlady, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Marnie’s rival Cindy is certain she is going to be victorious. Who will it be?

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is on a mission to get the truth out of George Kiss’s (Callum Kerr) ex, Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) following his re-appearance in the village.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) argue that Nancy’s time would be better spent checking in on her friend Diane (Alex Fletcher) who is really struggling at the moment with her mental health and is showing signs of OCD.

Nancy goes to visit Diane but Diane, who has been obsessively cleaning her home, is overwhelmed and can’t get Nancy out of the house quick enough. It’s clear Diane has taken a turn for the worse.

Meanwhile Nancy meets up with Dean and has a plan of action up her sleeve. What is she plotting?

Plus there are emotional scenes when Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her nephew Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) have a heart to heart.

Shaq promises to make things right and they both agree there must be no more secrets between them.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm