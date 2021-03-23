Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen be tempted by Romeo?

Mercedes McQueen spends a night alone with Romeo Nightingale!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) feels hurt and let down by husband Sylver (David Tag) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After reading posts from online trolls, Sylver was convinced his wife had been cheating on him, and a confrontation led to an almighty row between the married couple.

Tonight Sylver is ready to make up and apologise to Mercedes but his meddling daughter, Cher (Bethannie Hare), who is secretly responsible for the trolling, intervenes and convinces her dad that he and Mercedes need some time apart.

Cher suggests that she and her dad go on a father and daughter camping trip for the night instead and Sylver thinks it’s a good idea.

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Cher’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) have no idea where their other halves had disappeared to.

Unable to contact them, Mercedes and Romeo, who recently told Mercedes, ‘he had a thing for older women’ end up having a night in together at The Dog.

Will Romeo, who clearly fancies his girlfriend’s step mum, make a move and will Mercedes be tempted after being shut out by husband Sylver?

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still asking questions after getting caught up in the bungled heist involving Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Maxine uncovers some evidence which shows that Warren could be lying to her and she demands to know the truth.

However, instead of owning up, sly Warren throws his mate Felix, under the bus and places the blame squarely on him.

When Felix finds out about Warren’s back-stabbing, he’s raging and decides to take revenge…

Elsewhere, bossy dance teacher Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) gets tough with pupil Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Trish tells Leah she’s going to have to do exactly what she tells her to, if she has any hope at all of fulfilling her dancing dreams.

Meanwhile, stall-holder, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) tells Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) that their flatmates are not accepting their gender identity.

Ripley, who is non-binary, says they’re worried they will lose their stall at the Grand Bazaar if they don’t find a place to live.

Can Brooke come up with a plan to help Ripley out?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.