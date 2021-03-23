Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Mercedes McQueen be tempted by Romeo?

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Mercedes McQueen spends a night alone with Romeo Nightingale!

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) feels hurt and let down by husband Sylver (David Tag) in tonight’s episode of  Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After reading posts from online trolls, Sylver was convinced his wife had been cheating on him, and a confrontation led to an almighty row between the married couple.

Sylver McQueen and Cher in Hollyoaks

Jealous Cher has been whipping up trouble for Mercedes and driving a wedge between Mercedes and her dad Sylver

Tonight Sylver is ready to make up and apologise to Mercedes but his meddling daughter, Cher (Bethannie Hare), who is secretly responsible for the trolling, intervenes and convinces her dad that he and Mercedes need some time apart.

Mercedes McQueen and Sylver in Hollyoaks

Sylver’s relationship with Mercedes is hanging by a thread

Cher suggests that she and her dad go on a father and daughter camping trip for the night instead and Sylver thinks it’s a good idea.

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Cher’s boyfriend, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) have no idea where their other halves had disappeared to.

Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks

Romeo Nightingale spends the evening alone with Mercedes. Will sparks fly?

Unable to contact them, Mercedes and Romeo, who recently told Mercedes, ‘he had a thing for older women’ end up having a night in together at The Dog.

Will Romeo, who clearly fancies his girlfriend’s step mum, make a move and will Mercedes be tempted after being shut out by husband Sylver?

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still asking questions after getting caught up in the bungled heist involving Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Trish Minniver and Maxine in Hollyoaks

Maxine Minniver demands answers

Maxine uncovers some evidence which shows that Warren could be lying to her and she demands to know the truth.

However, instead of owning up, sly Warren throws his mate Felix, under the bus and places the blame squarely on him.

Warren Fox in Hollyoaks week 5

Warren cunningly shifts the blame to his partner in crime, Felix Westwood

When Felix finds out about Warren’s back-stabbing, he’s raging and decides to take revenge…

Elsewhere, bossy dance teacher Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) gets tough with pupil Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Trish Minniver in Hollyoaks

Trish Minniver gets tough with dance pupil Leah Barnes

Trish tells Leah she’s going to have to do exactly what she tells her to, if she has any hope at all of fulfilling her dancing dreams.

Leah Barnes in Hollyoaks with Trish Minniver

Meanwhile, stall-holder, Ripley Lennox (Ki Griffin) tells Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) that their flatmates are not accepting their gender identity.

Hollyoaks Ki Griffin

Ripley needs a new place to live

Ripley, who is non-binary, says they’re worried they will lose their stall at the Grand Bazaar if they don’t find a place to live.

Can Brooke come up with a plan to help Ripley out?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

NAV BUG FIX