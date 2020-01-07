Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Sienna Blake fall for Warren’s trap?

Sienna Blake has been reeled in by her ex, Warren Fox, but is she about to learn the terrible truth when she makes a shocking discovery?

In yesterday’s episode, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was seen being lured to meet her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas). In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she makes a shocking discovery.

Warren has told her that Sebastian, their son, urgently needs her help but when Warren slips up and calls Sebastian, ‘Sean’ by mistake, Sienna suddenly realises that the twins she tried to abduct from Maxine Minniver’s wedding venue, WERE her children all along.

A horrified Sienna immediately tells Warren she’s calling the police, but Warren promises her that if she helps him, he’ll move back to the village permanently with Sebastian and Sophie.

What will Sienna decide to do and is she being lured further into a trap by her scheming ex, Warren?

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is struggling with mixed emotions following her reunion with her missing husband Tony (Nick Pickard). She overhears Tony’s father Edward (Joe McGann) talking to Tony but is upset when she sees Edward, who she has been enjoying a secret relationship with, getting close to Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony). When Edward and Marnie go on a date in The Dog, Diane can’t help feeling jealous much to scheming Edward’s obvious delight.

Meanwhile, following their kiss, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tells Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) that he’s still not over his ex, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams). Scott and Azim go on a date and Azim bolsters Scott’s confidence telling him how amazing he is and how hot he thinks he is. The two of them are soon kissing again.

Plus bride-to-be, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) is stressing following news that her wedding venue has had to be changed. She is now convinced her perfect wedding day to Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) is not going to happen but Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Jesse’s big sister steps in. Grace urges Jesse to make sure he gives his fiancée the big day she deserves. Will Jesse come up with a new wedding plan?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4