Hollyoaks spoilers: Yazz Maalik dresses to impress Finn

Yazz Maalik has got her eye on Finn O'Connor and gets all dressed up to try and impress him. Is the feeling mutual or is Yazz headed for a fall?

Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) has grown increasingly close to Finn O’Connor (Keith Rice) in Hollyoaks and in tonight’s episode at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she goes all out to impress him.

Yazz gets dressed up to the nines ahead of meeting up with Finn. Noticing what a special effort she’s made, her brother Imran (Ijaz Rana) questions whether Yazz wants more than just friendship with Finn.

Meanwhile Tony’s dad Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) and Finn are worried about Diane (Alex Fletcher) and how she’s going to cope without her husband Tony around for Christmas.

Yazz intervenes and makes it her mission to help find convicted rapist Finn, a job so he can buy a nice present for his mum Diane.

Finn, who was recently released from prison, is pleased when he gets a trial selling Christmas trees however Yazz is left deflated when it’s clear Finn just wants to be friends and isn’t thinking of her in a romantic way.

Meanwhile Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is feeling hungover after a night of partying with Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) and Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

Plus Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) are getting ready to move back into Cindy’s old house together and the day has finally come to move their stuff in.

However a preoccupied Luke who has been suffering with a seized up hand, is actually on his way to hospital for an MRI scan. Darren covers and tells Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that Luke has gone into town to look for an engagement ring for Cindy but will she see through his fib. Meanwhile Luke braces himself as the scan goes ahead and he’s given the results. What’s the diagnosis?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4