Home and Away spoilers: Christian Green confronts Lewis Hayes

Things get heated between surgeon Christian Green and new nurse Lewis at the hospital on Home and Away. Can Tori calm the situation?

Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) gets into an angry showdown with Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Hospital surgeon Christian is furious with nurse Lewis, for not letting him operate on a patient, since he is under the influence of alcohol.

As Christian and Lewis’s argument gets heated, Christian’s fiancee, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) arrives at the hospital to try and calm the situation.

Tori and nurse, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are both worried Christian and Lewis won’t be able to put their differences aside and work together.

But will Jasmine come clean and tell Tori about the SECRET grudge Lewis has against Christian?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth’s romance with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is on shaky ground.

Restaurant boss Mackenzie plans a romantic night for her and Ari.

But once again, the couple are interrupted by the arrival of Ari’s ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) at the Parata house.

As Ari gets caught-up in more drama involving Mia and her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett), Mackenzie starts to feel pushed out of the picture.

But as Ari and Mia continue to spend time together, reminiscing about their past life together before he was sent to prison, Mackenzie starts to worry Ari might still be in love with his ex.

Is she right?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her fella, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are on a happy high after the success of the surprise engagement party.

Thinking about Tori and Christian, the couple wonder what the future holds for them.

Although they have already had a very awkward conversation about marriage, Justin knows he is ready to take their relationship to the next step.

But it’s not marriage that Justin is proposing.

WHAT does Justin want Leah to consider?

