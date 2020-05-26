Home and Away spoilers: A CRISIS for the Astoni family?

Ziggy Astoni and Ben prepare for their lives to be turned upside down by the paternity test results on Home and Away. WHAT will the results reveal?

There’s been a BIG fallout in the Astoni family since the paternity test results arrived on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is still waiting to find out WHO her biological dad is, Ben (Rohan Nichol) tries to assure Ziggy that nothing will change between them no matter what the test results reveal.

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) feels abandoned by her family, who can’t bring themselves to forgive her for the one-night stand she had with Ben’s brother, Marco (Tim Walter) years ago.

As Maggie sits alone at the family farmhouse, Marco reappears with his own copy of the paternity test results.

WHAT will be revealed? Could this be the end of life as they know it for the Astoni family?

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is curious what’s been going on behind the closed door of baby Grace’s nursery at the Morgan house.

Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) have secretly been working on something very special.

But when Tori finally gets to see the finished nursery, she’s in for a huge emotional surprise…

ALSO, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) continues to bask in the exciting news of her pregnancy.

However, she still needs to announce her baby bombshell to her late husband Robbo’s parents, Ian and Wendy.

But WHY hasn’t Jasmine shared her happy news with them?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5