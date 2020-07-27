Home and Away spoilers: Airport NIGHTMARE for the Parata family!

The Parata family are heading on a trip back to New Zealand on Home and Away. But they may not get far if policeman Colby has his way...

The Parata family have packed their bags and are off on an adventure back to their homeland, New Zealand on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, is policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) about to ruin their plans?

Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) is ready to scatter the ashes of her late husband, Mikaere, who was shot and killed by the police during a robbery gone wrong.

But Gemma remains unaware that Colby is still targetting her two brothers-in-law, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) and her own teenage son, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) over the recent break-in at the Diner and the theft of Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) car.

Just as the Parata family are about to pass through customs, something DRAMATIC happens to delay their journey!

Is Colby behind their travel troubles?

Back in Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) confides in family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) about the challenge of looking after her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) following his stroke.

Alf suggests it’s time Marilyn investigates home care for John to ease the burden on her.

But is Marilyn ready to abandon John in his time of need?

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) and her husband, Ben’s (Rohan Nichol) planned move to Italy may be on hold now that neither of the couple’s daughters want to relocate with them.

Maggie is hesitant to leave the Bay without Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Coco (who is currently away at boarding school). But Ben is convinced a move to Italy will give them the chance to rebuild their relationship after all their recent marriage troubles.

Will Maggie agree to take a leap of faith and move to Italy with Ben?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5