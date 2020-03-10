Home and Away spoilers: Alf and Martha Stewart get married… AGAIN!

At last there's something to celebrate in Summer Bay as the day of Alf and Martha's wedding arrives on Home and Away. Hooray!

It’s been a VERY long time coming. But Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) and his first wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) are ready to make things official by getting married AGAIN on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

For over 30 years, Martha was presumed drowned after disappearing from Alf and daughter Roo’s (Georgie Parker) lives.

But the family are finally reunited again. Hurrah!

As friends and family gather up at Summer Bay House, will the happy couple’s day go off without a hitch?

Elsewhere, Jade (Mia Morrissey) is in a panic after Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) snatched her phone.

After Nikau gives the phone to Jade’s ex-lover, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), Jade panics that Ryder will now have the evidence to prove she framed him for releasing the sex tape footage online.

But Jade’s not going down without a fight, and storms off to the Caravan Park to confront Ryder, just as Alf and Martha’s wedding ceremony is beginning…

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipper-Williams) and his sister-in-law, Gemma (Bree Peters) are in a panic after the publication of the newspaper article hailing Ari a hero following the hospital siege.

Ari and Gemma panic that the attention brought by the publicity could lead to the discovery of their mysterious past…

Elsewhere, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) feels terrible that her good intentions with the newspaper article have backfired and have clearly upset Ari and his family.

She appeals to boss Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) to give Gemma a job at the Diner.

But how will Irene feel about “replacing” missing co-worker, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5