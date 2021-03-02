Home and Away spoilers: Alf Stewart gets ATTACKED!

Alf Stewart gets more than he bargained for with a SHOCK attack at the Surf Club on Home and Away! But WHO is Alf's assailant?

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is furious after finding out his daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) was threatened by Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roo is alarmed when Alf reveals all about her half-brother’s history of violence.

Worried about Alf’s wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) getting mixed-up with troubled Kieran all over again, Alf and Roo confront him at the local gym.

Kieran quickly loses his cool when he finds out Roo has been snooping around his caravan (again!) and discovered empty bottles of booze stashed under his van.

But when Alf warns Kieran it’s time to sling his hook and get outta town, Kieran SNAPS and lunges at Alf!

Meanwhile, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) teases Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) about the possibility of a blossoming romance between Jasmine and fellow hospital nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

Jasmine denies there’s anything going on.

However, later that night, Jasmine and Lewis meet on the pier for an update on him coming to work at Northern District Hospital.

Excited about the news, Jasmine and Lewis share a charged moment…

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is reeling from the news about her big brother, Colby Thorne.

Ex-policeman Colby has been charged with another murder after fatally attacking a dangerous inmate in prison.

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) decides to drown his sorrows about best buddy, Colby with a few drinks at Salt.

But can Dean get his act together and step-up to support troubled Bella in her time of need?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR