Home and Away spoilers: Strewth! WHY does Alf Stewart lose his cool?

Alf Stewart is back home after his honeymoon on Home and Away. But he's not happy about what's been happening in the Bay while he was gone!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is back in the Bay again on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, his happy honeymoon bubble soon bursts when he finds out there’s been a whole LOT going on in Summer Bay since he and wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) were gone.

First up, Alf is annoyed nobody told him about the arrival of his grandson, Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo).

Evan abandoned Alf’s daughter, Quinn years earlier and left her to raise Ryder as a single mum. So Alf definitely won’t be giving him a warm welcome!

Alf is further troubled when he finds out Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and John Pamer (Shane Withington) have split-up and John no longer lives at their home.

Strewth! What else is Alf about to find out?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) feels bad seeing her mum, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) so down-in-the-dumps.

Since the break-up of Maggie and Ben’s (Rohan Nichol) marriage, Maggie has been living alone at the family farmhouse.

Seeing how lonely her mum is, Ziggy reaches a surprise decision.

But how will Ziggy’s boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) react to her announcement?

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still reeling from Evan’s SHOCK revelation that he is dying!

Roo urges Evan to tell Ryder the truth about his illness and explain why it’s so important he has the chance to get to know his son before its too late.

Is Ryder about to discover the REAL reason Evan came to the Bay?

