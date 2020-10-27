Home and Away spoilers: WHY won’t Amber Simmons let Dean Thompson help?

Dean Thompson and Amber have another almighty bust-up after he tries to help his ex out financially on Home and Away. Has Dean messed things up again?

Has Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) blown things again with Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amber doesn’t react well to being seen as a “charity case” when surfboard shop boss, Dean offers her financial help for her and their son, Jai (River Jarvis) while Amber tries to find a new job.

As Amber angrily storms off with Jai in tow, Dean is afraid he has jeopardised his chance to spend time with Jai again.

Can mutual friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) help the pair settle their differences?

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is determined to put a stop to her big brother, Colby’s (Tim Franklin) reckless behaviour.

She goes direct to Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) and warns her off from carrying on the affair with Colby.

Taylor is left shaken by the encounter, worried that Bella could blab everything to her police detective husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) who already has a BIG grudge against policeman Colby.

Will Taylor choose to end the affair before anyone else finds out?

Elsewhere, it’s not all plain sailing between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo).

The pair spent some quality time together last week, celebrating the birthday of Owen’s late twin brother, Evan.

But WHY does Owen suddenly seem so distracted?

Is he having second thoughts about his and Roo’s romance?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5