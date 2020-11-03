Home and Away spoilers: Amber Simmons’ mum Francesca comes to visit!

Hell hath no fury like a mother scorned! Amber's mum Francesca gives Dean a piece of her mind when she visits the Bay on Home and Away!

The day of Jai Simmons’ (played by River Jarvis) birthday party arrives on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is still feeling annoyed that his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) won’t let him introduce their young son, Jai to his mum, Karen.

But Amber has too many bad memories of what emotionally troubled Karen was like when they were growing-up back in Mangrove River. She doesn’t want Karen around Jai.

Speaking of mothers, Francesca Simmons arrives in the Bay to join the celebrations for her grandson, Jai.

But she’s also there to give Dean an angry piece of her mind and makes it clear that if she had her way, Dean wouldn’t have any part in Jai’s life!

WHY has Francesca got a grudge against both Dean and his friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts)?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) wants to speak to neurosurgeon, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) about his worrying symptoms.

However, Justin doesn’t want to alarm his doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) who works closely with Christian at the hospital.

While Justin’s girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) helps to distract Tori, Justin keeps his secret appointment with Christian.

But Justin is left reeling when Christian makes a SHOCK diagnosis…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5