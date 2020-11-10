Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta finds out Colby Thorne’s secret?

Angel Rosetta is suspicious of his wife Taylor's behaviour on Home and Away. Is he about to EXPOSE her affair with copper Colby?

Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) has begun to get suspicious that his wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) is up to something

Somehow she seems to know confidential details about police detective Angelo’s current investigation into the murder of policeman Colby Thorne’s (Tim Franklin) hated stepdad, Ross Nixon last year.

As his suspicions grow, Angelo snoops through Taylor’s phone and notices her call history has been wiped.

Wondering why, Angelo secrectly obtains Taylor’s phone records and notices there is ONE telephone number she has been calling over and over again these past few weeks since she arrived to join him in Summer Bay.

When Angelo calls the mystery number, will he finally expose Taylor’s secret affair with Colby…

Elsewhere, it’s the aftermath of Tori Morgan’s (Penny McNamee) unexpected kiss with Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

And now Tori must decide if she is ready to take things to the next level and spend the night with Christian before he heads off on a trip to the city.

However, Tori’s romantic bubble is burst when friend and co-worker, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) warns her to back-off Christian!

What is Jasmine’s probem?

WHY is she so against Tori finding happiness with Christian?

Home and Away continues weekdays