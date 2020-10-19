Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta questions Ziggy Astoni

Ziggy Astoni finds herself in a tricky situation when police detective Angelo starts asking some awkward questions about Dean on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is sitting on a SHOCK secret now that she knows her ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) was an accomplice to murder on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

It has been over a year since Dean helped his buddy, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) bury the body of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon, after Colby shot him dead.

But crafty copper Colby has already warned Ziggy that if she blabs about his KILLER secret, then Dean will be going to prison too!

So what will Ziggy do when she finds herself put on the spot when investigating police detective, Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) starts asking some rather awkward questions about Dean’s recent reckless behaviour?

Meanwhile, Dean has his hands full with drama of the domestic kind.

Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) has agreed to let him look after their young son, Jai (River Jarvis) while she hits the town and goes clubbing.

But things don’t quite go according to plan when Jai’s temperature suddenly soars and Dean panics about what to do…

WHO can Dean call for help?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) finds herself on a dinner “date” with Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) at Salt.

The medics finally get the chance to find out more about each other.

But how will Christian react when Tori reveals the complicated backstory surrounding baby Grace’s birth and the arrangement she had with Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) late husband, Robbo?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5