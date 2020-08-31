Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta returns to Summer Bay!

One-time local copper Angelo Rosetta returns to town on Home and Away. But why is the now police detective looking for Colby?

It’s been almost a decade since we last saw Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz, who hosted The X Factor Australia) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So what is the one-time copper doing back in Summer Bay on today’s episode of the Aussie soap?

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher ) is surprised to see Angelo again and discovers he is now a police detective.

But WHY is Angelo looking for local policeman, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Could this have anything to do with the recent discovery of the dead body of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon out in the bush?

Meanwhile, it’s the one-year anniversary of the day Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) got married to Robbo.

Jasmine has agreed to seek professional help over her recent troubled behaviour.

As the therapist starts to question Jasmine about her late husband, she begins to realise just how devastated she has been left by her tragic loss.

Will the therapy session lead to a break through for Jasmine?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is worried when friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) confesses she feels like she no longer has a home after the breakdown of her marriage to John Palmer (Shane Withington).

Can Leah, together with Alf and his daughter, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) find a way to convince Marilyn she is welcome at Summer Bay House?

