Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta makes a SHOCK discovery!

When Angelo Rosetta accidentally discovers the truth about Bella's recent disappearing act, will the detective swoop in for more questioning on Home and Away?

Summer Bay copper, Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has so far managed to throw Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) off the scent during the police investigation into the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Angelo’s suspicions are raised when he overhears Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) talking to Colby’s sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) in the Diner.

Angelo investigates further and soon discovers the REAL reason Bella wasn’t available for police questioning at first…

Realising there was a “cover-up” surrounding Bella’s recent disappearance from the Bay (when she ran away with boyfriend, Nikau Parata), Angelo starts to suspect Bella may know more about her dad Ross’s “disappearance” than she first let on.

Uh-oh…

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) insists on taking barman, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) to hospital after the SHOCK attack at restaurant Salt.

Tane insists he is fine after his violent run-in with a couple of dodgy dudes from his past. But Mac is not convinced.

But just when things couldn’t get any worse, Mac and Tane, who both still have unresolved feelings for each other, get stuck in the hospital elevator together…

Elsewhere in the Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is trying to mentally prepare himself for his upcoming back surgery.

Justin is still terrified something could go wrong with the risky operation and he might not walk again.

But for the sake of his daughter, Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) and girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin pushes through his pain and tries to put a brave face on.

