Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta is SUSPICIOUS of Taylor…

Angelo's suspicions are raised when his wife Taylor accidentally reveals some confidential information about the case on Home and Away. Uh-oh...

Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) remains unaware that his wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) is cheating on him with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But is he getting closer to exposing the affair?

Colby is secretly using Taylor to get insider information on the case detective Angelo is currently working on: the investigation into the murder of Colby’s hated stepdad, Ross Nixon.

So when Taylor accidentally lets slip to Angelo with some confidential information about the case that she shouldn’t know, he starts to wonder…

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) once again tries to convince his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) that his mum, Karen has changed since the old days back in Mangrove River.

Dean really wants Karen to meet his and Amber’s young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

But he’s treading on dangerous ground, as Amber has already warned Dean that if he doesn’t like her rules, he can always remove himself from Jai’s life too…

At the hospital, things are a bit awkward between Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Tori is convinced there’s something seriously wrong with her brother, Justin (James Stewart) again.

But Christian refuses to breach his patient, Justin’s confidence and reveal what’s going on.

Will Justin come clean when a frantic Tori confronts him?

