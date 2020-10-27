Home and Away spoilers: Angelo Rosetta THREATENS Colby Thorne!

WHY do Colby and Angelo Rosetta get into a fight on Home and Away? Could it be Angelo has discovered the truth about Colby and Taylor's affair?

Fight! Uh-oh, could it be that police detective Angelo Rosetta (played by Luke Jacobz) has discovered that his wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) is cheating on him with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away? (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble starts when Colby stumbles upon a new way to throw investigating Angelo off the scent and getting too close to finding out it was Colby who pulled the trigger on murder victim, Ross Nixon.

Using his affair with Taylor to his advantage, Colby gets the scoop on a previous case that Angelo worked on that went badly wrong.

Taylor admits the case almost ruined Angelo’s professional reputation and took a toll on the couple’s marriage too.

Using this insider information, Colby finds a way to stir up trouble for Angelo… who is NOT happy!

WHAT will happen when the two rivals come face-to-face down on the beach?

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is still distracted by thoughts of hospital colleague, Dr Christian Green (Ditchy Davey), after she caught the dishy doctor having dinner with their mutual colleague, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).

Is Christian a bit of a player and trying to woo both Tori and Jasmine at the same time?

Not prepared to put up with his games, Tori issues Jasmine with a friendly warning to steer clear of Christian!

But has Tori totally misread the situation?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) discovers his ex, Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) has been without steady work for some time and wants to help her and their young son, Jai (River Jervis) out financially.

But how will proud Amber react when Dean tries to offer her money?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5