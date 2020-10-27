Home and Away spoilers: WHY does Ari Parata blame brother Tane?

There's more bad blood brewing between Ari Parata and his brother Tane on Home and Away when it looks like Ari and girlfriend, Mackenzie are history...

It’s not looking good between Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa Williams) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ari was puzzled when Mac decided she didn’t want to move in with him permanently at the Parata house.

When put on the spot, it seemed Mac wasn’t quite as committed to their relationship as Ari had hoped.

In today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Mac is hoping there’s a chance for the couple to repair their relationship when Ari returns to the Bay after spending some time in the city.

But it soon becomes clear the pair want different things for their future.

With his relationship on the rocks, Ari once again suspects his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) is somehow responsible for Mac’s mixed-up feelings.

Will it all KICK-OFF again between the brothers?

Meanwhile, Ari and Tane’s nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox Reo) isn’t having a good time of it either.

He’s on shaky ground with girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) after getting involved in the family fallout between Bella and her big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Nikau turns to buddy, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) for advice.

But how much of Colby’s KILLER secret will Nikau let slip to Ryder?

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is in a spin after discovering Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) has decided to leave Summer Bay!

Roo can’t believe it, just as romance seemed to be blossoming between the two of them.

BUT there’s another surprise in store for Roo when Owen reveals his future plans and invites Roo to join him on an adventure away from Summer Bay!

Will Roo pack her bags and join Owen on the road?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5