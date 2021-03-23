Home and Away spoilers: Will Ari Parata BREAK-UP with Mac Booth?

Ari Parata is still caught between his feelings for girlfriend Mackenzie and his ex, Mia, on Home and Away. WHO will he choose?

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) has put his relationship with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) on hold on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ari is in a muddle over his feelings since his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) arrived in the Bay.

However, while Ari and Mackenzie are on hold, Mia’s daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) seizes her chance to do some matchmaking.

Chloe sets up a dinner date between Ari and Mia at the Parata house without telling them!

By the time they realise they’ve been set-up, it’s too late!

But over dinner, Ari starts to work through his feelings towards Mia.

Does he see them giving their past relationship another chance?

And if so, where does this leave things with Mackenzie?

The next morning, Ari arrives at Mackenzie’s place with something to tell her.

But is it good… or BAD news?

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), are looking forward to spending some quality time together.

However, their romantic night-in is interrupted by both Chloe and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

Once again, Ryder and Chloe start bickering.

Can Bella and Nikau come-up with a plan to get Ryder and Chloe to admit how they really feel about each other?

Elsewhere, Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) has secretly set-up a caravan for her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) to live in at the Caravan Park.

Now she must wait for Kieran to return.

However, will Martha’s husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and her daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) start to notice her strange behaviour?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR