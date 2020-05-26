Home and Away spoilers: Ari Parata warns brother Tane to STAY AWAY!

Stay away... or else! Things get heated between Ari Parata and his younger brother Tane on Home and Away. But why is there bad blood between the brothers?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is a troubled soul after what happened between him and new girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nikau is blaming himself for Bella’s freak-out in the bedroom and the fact she has now had to be taken to a specialist therapy centre for help.

Whenever he is in trouble, Nikau normally flees to his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) for help and advice.

However, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) reckons his younger brother, Tane is a bad influence on Nikau. So he storms off to warn Tane to stay away from his family… or else!

WHY is there so much bad blood between brothers Ari and Tane? Will they get into a punch-up?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is still on a mission to help the Parata family, much to the surprise of his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).

Having already offered Gemma (Bree Peters) some words of advice about her teenage son, Nikau, good samaritan John tries to mend the friendship between Nikau and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

But does Ryder still blame Nikau for what happened to Bella? Will he agree to hear him out?

Elsewhere at the therapy centre, Bella starts to make some progress as she continues working with the horses.

However, she starts to rebel over some of centre owner Steve’s (Cramer Cain) strict rules, including handing over her phone.

And when it’s time for Bella’s big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and his friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) to drive-off and leave Bella behind, she feels like they have abandoned her…

Heartbroken over this latest turn of events, Colby is feeling down-in-the-dumps.

That is until someone unexpected shows up at his front door, ready to put a smile back on his face!

But WHO?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5