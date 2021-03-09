Home and Away spoilers: Is Ari Parata still in love with Mia Anderson?

Ari Parata is in a right muddle at the moment on Home and Away. His girlfriend, Mackenzie thinks he's still in love with his ex, Mia. Is she right?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is afraid her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) could still be in love with his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far, Ari has not denied this!

After their falling-out, Ari wants to prove his commitment to Mackenzie.

However, he is also enjoying catching-up with Mia and her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett).

As Ari and Mia find themselves reminiscing about the past again, Mia admits they could still be together if he hadn’t ended up in prison.

But how does Ari feel?

Will he continue to risk his relationship with Mackenzie over Mia and Chloe?

Meanwhile, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has a definite spring in his step.

After working on his campaign to run for the role of Surf Club President, John invites Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) over to his house.

Romance is definitely blossoming between John and estate agent, Susie.

But is it all too good to be true?

After sharing his first kiss with Susie, smitten John goes out to buy some champagne to celebrate.

However, as soon as he is out of the house, Susie starts to SNOOP!

Susie finds John’s financial folders and appears to have found what she is looking for…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is not looking forward to working with bratty Chloe at Salt.

Things don’t get off to a good start when Chloe is late for her first day on the job.

And then the headstrong gal storms off in the middle of her shift, leaving Ryder in the lurch!

Will Chloe’s first day at Salt also be her last?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR