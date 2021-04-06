Home and Away spoilers: Ari Parata is left for DEAD!

Things are not looking good for Ari Parata when he is the target of a SHOCK hit and run on Home and Away! Will he survive?

Things are not going well for Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away.

Ari is hopeful for a reconciliation between him and his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

But, Mia still blames Ari for managing to get her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) kidnapped.

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Mia arrives at the Parata house to collect the rest of Chloe’s belongings.

It looks like Mia really does intend to leave Summer Bay with Chloe.

Feeling guilty about everything that has happened, Ari leaves a voicemessage for Chloe.

But suddenly from out-of-nowhere, a mystery car deliberately swerves and knocks Ari down!

The car speeds off as Ari lies motionless on the ground…

Will he survive?

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is still annoyed his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) hasn’t told ex-boyfriend Ari that she is pregnant.

Dean continues to pressure Mac.

But he is shocked when his sister tells him she has decided not to keep the baby!

Unaware of what is happening with Ari, Mac books a clinic appointment…

Elsewhere, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) starts to doubt his professional abilities after his showdown with nurse, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

Christian becomes increasingly paranoid about mistakes he might have made with recent patients.

Can his fiancee, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) talk him down?

ALSO, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Lewis are on cloud nine after sleeping together.

But the couple decide to keep their new relationship a secret for the moment.

Will their happy smiles give the game away?

