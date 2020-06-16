Home and Away spoilers: Ari Parata is suspicious of brother Tane

Ari Parata is immediately suspicious when he discovers Tane has rented a house on Home and Away. How did his brother manage to afford it?

Gemma Parata (played by Bree Peters) is reeling from the discovery Tane (Ethan Browne) has rented a house for the whole Parata family to live in on Home and Away (1:15pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Gemma’s teenage son, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) couldn’t be happier at the exciting news his “fun uncle” Tane is sticking around in Summer Bay, Tane’s older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) is immediately suspicious.

Where did Tane get the money to rent the family size house?

While Tane won’t reveal how he managed to rent the house, Ari is worried his younger brother is dodgy dealing. Which could land him in DANGEROUS trouble…

Meanwhile, with the Parata family on the move, it look like Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) will be left with an empty house again.

She had got use to having the family around.

However, could this mean the coast is now clear for Marilyn’s husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) to move back in?

Will Marilyn start to make an effort to get her marriage back on track?

Elsewhere, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) are dealing with their marriage separation in different ways.

While Maggie feels lonely at the family farmhouse, Ben seems strangely happy having moved out and into the local motel.

Is there no going back for the couple now?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5