Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Ari Parata suspicious?

Uh-oh. Mackenzie and Ari's relationship is suddenly on shaky ground when he overhears a conversation between her and Tane on Home and Away...

It’s the morning after the night before. Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) is shocked when his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) wakes up with more than just a hangover on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)!

Ziggy has been left with a black eye after being caught in the middle of the fight between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) at the nightclub.

The ladies were fighting over hunky Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

So the question is, how long will it be before word reaches Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) that his girlfriend, Mackenzie has secret feelings for his younger brother, Tane?

After Ari notices Ziggy’s black eye and gets wind that Tane was somehow involved in the events at the nightclub, he heads to Salt to find out from Mackenzie what’s going on.

But how will Ari react when he catches Mackenzie and Tane having a hushed conversation?

How much will Ari hear? Will he finally find out the truth about Mackenzie’s feelings for Tane?

Meanwhile, romance continues to blossom between Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

The teenagers enjoy spending some quality time together away from the watchful eye of Bella’s protective policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Is it all too good to last?

