Home and Away spoilers: Will Ari Parata’s family move to Summer Bay?

Marilyn is thrilled when she meets mystery man Ari again on Home and Away. Could it be Ari is ready to move to Summer Bay with the rest of his family?

It looks like Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his family could be moving to Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mystery man Ari has been keeping a low profile since he made it out of the hospital siege alive.

But now Ari’s got troubles with his teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Red) who has started hanging around with bad girl, Jade Lennox (Mia Morrissey).

Not forgetting Nikau’s punch-up with Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich)!

But when Ari fails to get through to Nikau about his bad behaviour, he decides to bring in the cavalry in the shape of Nikau’s tough talking mum, Gemma (Bree Peters).

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues to struggle with the fallout from the hospital siege.

With husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) in the city visiting son Jett, Marilyn is feeling all alone.

So she’s thrilled when she sees Ari, who protected her during the terrifying ordeal.

Marilyn decides to invite Ari and his family over for dinner. But it’s not long before family tensions arise and Nikau storms off!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5