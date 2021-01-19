Home and Away spoilers: Can Ari and Tane Parata settle the debt?

Nikau fears for his uncles Ari and Tane Parata as the brothers get involved in some dodgy dealings so they can pay off Paul and the gang on Home and Away...

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) are determined to clear the debt they owe Paul (Jack Finsterer) and his gang on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Even if that means getting involved in a robbery!

Ari and Tane’s nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is getting worried about his uncles and wants to get the police involved.

If Ari gets caught he could be on his way back to prison.

But when Ari and Tane arrive home with a wad of cash to pay-off Paul and the gang, it looks like they have got away with their crime.

Or have they?

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is rushing to get everything ready for baby Grace’s first birthday.

But the preparations are overshadowed by sadness as both Tori and Grace’s stepmum, Jasmine (Sam Frost) realise how many family members will be absent from the celebrations, including Jasmine’s late husband, Robbo.

However, Jasmine has bought a special gift for Grace that will help keep the memory of Robbo alive.

WHAT is it?

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) appears to be a hit on the dating scene!

The Surf Club boss is distracted at work by a load of messages from the new dating app he has signed-up to.

But how will John’s estranged wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) feel about John’s search for a new perfect match?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR