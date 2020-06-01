Things threaten to take a violent turn when brothers Ari and Tane Parata clash on Home and Away. Is there gonna be a beachside bust-up?

There’s no love lost between Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ari thinks Tane is a bad influence on their teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), and has already warned Tane to stay away from the family… or else!

In today’s episode of the long-running Aussie soap, Ari is not best pleased when he discovers Nikau has run off to his uncle Tane for life advice again.

When Tane drives Nikau back to the Bay, having let him spend the night, angry Ari is soon on his case.

Will the bad blood between the brothers lead to a punch-up?

Meanwhile, having witnessed the latest bust-up between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) at the Diner, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) tries to play peacekeeper for the couple.

However, when John arrives at the Diner to make amends with Marilyn, he sees something through the window that stops him in his tracks…

But WHAT?

Elsewhere, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) finally sit down for dinner to discuss their marriage troubles.

Maggie is hopeful they can move past her mistake one-night stand with Ben’s brother, Marco.

But something’s not right with Ben.

After taking a couple of his antidepressants, things take a terrible turn for Ben…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5