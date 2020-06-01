Home and Away spoilers: Will the Astoni family reunite?

There are crisis talks as Ben Astonie tries to encourage daughter Ziggy to forgive her mum Maggie on Home and Away. But will he do the same?

Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) wants nothing more than to make amends with her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) and daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But so far neither of them seem ready to forgive the fact Maggie had a one-night stand with Ben’s brother, Marco years earlier, which led to some paternity test drama over whether Marco was actually Ziggy’s biological dad.

When Ben discovers that Ziggy has been arguing with her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) because of the Astoni family fallout, he warns her it’s time to forgive her mum for mistakes of the past… before it’s too late.

As Ziggy takes steps to speak to Maggie, will Ben follow his own advice and give his marriage to Maggie another try?

Meanwhile, with Gemma Parata’s (Bree Peters) job on the line at the Diner, her brother-in-law, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) worries about the family’s finances.

Ari doesn’t want to see them all end-up homeless again.

However, when Ari tries to talk to his teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) about coming to work with him at the construction site, things don’t go quite as planned.

Once again, Ari and Nikau get into a heated showdown, which threatens to drive Nikau to flee the Bay…

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) discovers Gemma has been looking for a new job.

But when he asks his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) about what’s going on with the Parata family, she mistakes his concern for more criticism of the Parata family.

Uh-oh. It doesn’t look like John and Marilyn are going to be fully back on track anytime soon.

