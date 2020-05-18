Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Bella Nixon rushed to hospital?

It's panic stations for Colby when he finds his teenage sister Bella Nixon in a terrible state and she is rushed to hospital on Home and Away...

The bubble bursts for Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her new boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) when things don’t go as planned in the bedroom on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Bella freaks out, just as she and Nikau are about to take their relationship to the next level, Nikau panics and desperately searches for help.

But with Bella’s policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on his way home, Nikau panics and does a runner!

Nikau’s family has been doing their best to avoid the police and the teenage lad is convinced he’ll get the blame for Bella’s state.

To Colby’s horror, he finds his teenage sister has locked herself in her bedroom and has been self-harming again…

Bella is eventually rushed to hospital for treatment.

But the situation is far worse than Colby first thought, when doctor Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) reports that Bella may need psychiatric supervision at a facility…

Meanwhile, afraid of the repercussions of what has happened, Nikau flees to his mum, Gemma (Bree Peters) and announces he wants to leave Summer Bay!

Elsewhere, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) has fallen out bigtime with the rest of her family.

Maggie’s husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) is unsure if he can forgive her previous one-night stand with his brother, Marco (Tim Walter).

While, Maggie and Ben’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) still wants answers over the possibility Marco might be her biolgical dad.

How will Maggie ever manage to get back in their good books?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5