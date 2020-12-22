Home and Away spoilers: Will Bella Nixon leave the Bay with Nikau Parata?

Bella Nixon has a dilemma on Home and Away. Should she leave the Bay with boyfriend Nikau? Or stay behind to support brother Colby?

It wasn’t so long ago that Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) did a runner from Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

And now it looks like they could be leaving again, as Nikau has asked Bella to move to New Zealand with him!

But Bella is in a right ‘ol muddle over what to do.

Since her big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still involved in all kinds of drama, now may not be the best time for Bella to leave the Bay behind.

But at the same time, she doesn’t fancy doing long distance love with Nikau.

What’s a girl to do?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is feeling stressed-out as he begins his first day of radiotherapy at the hospital.

Justin’s girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) takes the day off work so she can be by his side.

However, Justin is not comfortable with the idea of being dependent on Leah for help and disrupting her life.

But after a heart-to-heart with family friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), can Justin put his male pride aside and accept Leah’s support?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) probes her husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) to find out if there are any new leads in his investigation into the murder of Ross Nixon.

But she remains unaware that the police detective has been listening in on her conversations with secret lover, Colby.

Having discovered the love cheats have been meeting at the motel, will Angelo finally confront his cheating wife… or continue to use her to trap Colby in a lie?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5