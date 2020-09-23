Home and Away spoilers: Will Bella Nixon LIE to Angelo Rosetta?

It's the moment of truth as Bella attempts to lie and cover-up the truth about what REALLY happened to her horrible dad Ross on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) faces a nightmare when she FINALLY sits down for her police interview with Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) on Home and Away.

Angelo is investigating the murder of Bella’s hated dad, Ross, who years earlier murdered her mum.

Trouble is, Bella knows exactly what happened to Ross. Her big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) shot him dead!

Can Bella keep her cool and stick to the cover story during the interview? Or will Angelo see through her lies?

Meanwhile, Colby fears the worst, uncertain if emotionally troubled Bella is strong enough to go along with the cover story he created.

Is time running out for Colby?

Or does he have another plan to throw Angelo off the scent, involving Angelo’s visiting wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson)?

Elsewhere, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams) and his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) try to talk to their teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox Reo) about why he chose to run away with girlfriend, Bella.

But all Nikau can think about is Bella’s betrayal and how she went into hiding in the mountains to try and avoid her police interview with Angelo.

If Nikau can’t move past feeling betrayed, could this be the end for the loved-up teenagers?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) worries when she finds boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) taking pain medication for his back.

After his SHOCK diagnosis at the hospital, Justin should be considering having surgery.

But afraid of the possibility he might not walk again, Justin seems determined to avoid the subject…

