Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon is ANGRY with Mackenzie Booth!

Tempers flare when Mackenzie attempts to make peace and visits Bella in hospital on Home and Away. But whose side will Colby be on?

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has kept an anxious vigil beside his sister Bella Nixon’s (Courtney Miller) hospital bed, since the teenager was diagnosed with the bacterial infection, tetanus on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the mean time, Colby’s girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is feeling left out and also rather guilty, since she suspected Bella was faking being sick as part of her continued attempts to ruin Colby and Mackenzie’s relationship.

So as Colby continues to ignore her phone calls, Mackenzie decides to try and make amends with both Bella and Colby in person with a hospital visit.

But when Mackenzie arrives at the hospital, she doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome…

Meanwhile, Alf Stewart (Ray Meager) finally breaks the news to his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and grandson Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) that he has asked Roo’s mum, Martha to move into Summer Bay House.

How will Roo react to the news her parents are going to be living under the same roof full-time for the first time in years?

Elsewhere, bartender Ryder still has a crush on new Salt employee Jade (Mia Morrissey) and is excited when the pair make plans for a night of drinking and dancing at a new bar in Yabbie Creek.

But Ryder can’t help feel a bit jealous when he also discovers Mia has spent the night with a bloke who works at the bar, and who Alf and Martha almost caught sneaking out of Jade’s caravan at the Caravan Park!

Meanwhile, down at the hospital, Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger), having clocked the chemistry between Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts), wonders when the women are going to make things OFFICIAL.

However, Mason quickly discovers he has crossed a line when he shares his opinion with Alex…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5