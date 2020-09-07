Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon and Nikau Parata go on the run!

Bella Nixon can't face her police interview on Home and Away. So with the support of her boyfriend, Nikau, she packs a bag and flees Summer Bay!

The pressure is proving too much for troubled Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Just hours before her scheduled interview with Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) about the murder of her dad, Ross, teenager Bella confesses ALL to her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox Reo)…

Nikau reels from the SHOCK revelation that it was Bella’s policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) who shot dead Ross!

Colby and best buddy, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) buried Ross’ dead body out in the bush.

Worried she will somehow expose Colby’s killer secret to Angelo under questioning, Bella decides to go on the run with Nikau!

Meanwhile, the shifty behaviour of her boyfriend, Dean hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

What’s with all the hush-hush conversations between Dean and Colby? Why won’t Colby go into more detail about the death of his stepdad, Ross?

But when Ziggy tries to find out if Dean is hiding something from her, will he manage to throw her off the scent? Or under pressure will Dean tell Ziggy the truth about what he and Colby did?

Elsewhere, something’s not right with garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

After getting confused over some paperwork at the garage, Justin completely forgets he had agree to babysit for his sister, Tori (Penny McNamee).

Is Justin just being a bit forgetful? Or is something more serious going on?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5