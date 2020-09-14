Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon and Nikau Parata are STRANDED!

Teenage runaways Bella Nixon and Nikau find themselves stranded in the middle of nowhere on Home and Away! What will they do now?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) are falling deeper in love as they continue their life on the run on Home and Away.

Unaware that Nikau’s uncles, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Browne) have headed to the mountains in search of the teenage runaways, Bella and Nikau are ready to continue their adventure and NEVER go back home to Summer Bay!

However, when their plan is unexpectedly thrown into jeopardy, Nikau tries to convince Bella that they have no choice but to ask for help.

But will Bella, who is determined to avoid police questioning about the death of her dad, Ross, have other ideas?

Back in Summer Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) demands to know what’s going on with her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor), who has been acting extra shifty lately.

However, Ziggy gets much more than she bargained for when Dean reveals his SHOCK news: he has a SECRET son from his past relationship with Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic)!

It’s a whole lot to deal with for Dean, who had no plans to become a dad.

Will he agree to meet his son – Jai, named after Amber’s late brother?

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still spooked by the visions she is having of Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo), the late father of her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

Roo’s friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) suspects she needs some closure where Evan is concerned.

But how will Roo react when Marilyn suggests Tarot cards and a seance!

