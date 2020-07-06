Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon returns to Summer Bay!

Dean gets an unexpected call from Bella Nixon on Home and Away. She is ready to leave therapy camp and come back to the Bay. But is Bella hiding something?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has been away at therapy camp on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bella’s big brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) sent the teenager off for professional help several weeks ago, after another nightmare incident when Bella self-harmed.

However, now that Bella is ready to leave therapy camp and return to Summer Bay, it’s not Colby she calls.

Family friends, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) wonder what’s going on, when Bella calls Dean and asks him to collect her from the therapy centre.

WHY is Bella avoiding Colby? And why does she have three mystery handwritten letters in her bag?

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has vowed to remain by her husband, John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) side as he recovers in hospital from a stroke.

But it’s going to be a challenge. John is already struggling to come to terms with his limited movements.

And when well-meaning Marilyn suggests John tells his son, Jett about the stroke, John snaps angrily at her!

Will grouchy John end-up pushing Marilyn away again?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is concerned when she hears about her baby stepdaughter Grace’s teething problems.

With Grace’s mum, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) unaware, Jasmine once again secretly poses as a mother on an online forum to see if she can find a solution to the problem.

Is Jasmine overstepping the line again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5