Home and Away spoilers: Will Bella Nixon sleep with Nikau Parata?

Things are going rather nicely between Bella Nixon and Nikau on Home and Away. Are the teenagers ready to take things to the next level?

Romance is blossoming between Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) on Home and Away.

After the couple’s fun date together, their friend, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) wants all the gossip.

Ryder is pleased to see Bella look so happy. Could it be she is finally ready to put her nightmare ordeal with internet stalker, Tommy behind her?

As things HOT up between her and Nikau, Bella confides in friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about possibly taking the next step with Nikau.

But is Bella really ready?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) sneaks out of Ari Parata’s (Rob Kipa-Williams) caravan after sleepng over again.

When Ari’s sister-in-law, Gemma (Bree Peters) discovers who he has been hooking-up with, and the news Ari got into a heated confrontation with Mackenzie’s ex-boyfriend, policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), she is not happy.

Is a fling with Mackenzie worth making an enemy of the local copper, who might dig into the Parata family’s past?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is on edge, having decided to give a victim impact statement.

As Leah recalls the details of her kidnap ordeal at the hands of the disturbed Douglas, she wonders how she will ever manage to take back control of her own body and life again.

Can boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart) find a way to show Leah he is there for her all the way?

