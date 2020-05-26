Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon goes to a therapy centre

After another nightmare incident of self-harming, Colby agrees to take his teenage sister Bella Nixon to a specialised therapy centre for help on Home and Away

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) fears for his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) after her emergency hospital dash for self-harming on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Bella is discharged from hospital, she is still wondering why she reacted so badly when she and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) started getting intimate in the bedroom.

Knowing that Bella needs serious help after her latest emotional meltdown, Colby and family friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) take Bella to a specialised recovery centre.

Under the watchful eye of centre owner Steve (Cramer Cain), could working with horses finally bring Bella some inner peace?

Meanwhile, Nikau is still blaming himself for what happened.

His attempt to apologise to Bella doesn’t work out. So he turns to buddy, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) for help.

But seeing as Ryder previously blamed Nikau for Bella’s distress, will he agree to hear him out?

Elsewhere, Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) is worried about the state her son, Nikau, is in and is unsure how best to help him.

However, sensing she is upset, Gemma finds some unexpected emotional support from none other than grumpy John Palmer (Shane Withngton)!

Will sharing stories about their respective sons lead Gemma and John to finally make a truce after all the bad feelings between their two families?

