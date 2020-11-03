Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon has a warning for Taylor Rosetta…

Bella Nixon has had enough of Colby's reckless behaviour on Home and Away. Can she convince married woman Taylor to end the affair before it's too late?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) is not happy about the path her big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is heading down on Home and Away.

Bella is convinced Colby is on a ONE-WAY ticket…to prison!

So when Bella catches Colby on the phone to his married lover, Taylor Rosetta (Annabelle Stephenson) again, it’s just another reminder that very soon Colby is gonna land himself in BIG trouble.

Bella wonders if Taylor’s police detective husband, Angelo (Luke Jacobz) suspects the affair.

When Bella gets into another confrontation with Taylor over the affair, she questions whether Taylor really cares about what will happen to Colby if Angelo catches them together.

Will Bella manage to put the frighteners on Taylor, pushing her to finally end the affair before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are back in a good place after their recent relationship bust-up.

However, the awkward elephant in the room remains and things are still tense between Mackenzie and Ari’s younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne), who has just quit his job working for Mackenzie at her restaurant, Salt.

As both Ari and his teenage nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) bring their relationship dramas back to the Parata house, it’s all too much for troubled Tane who has a SHOCK outburst… and snaps!

